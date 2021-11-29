Tipp gardaí identify suspect after significant amount of stock shoplifted at business

File photo
Cashel gardaí last week received a report of shoplifting of a significant amount of stock from a premises in the town.
A number of days later gardaí identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant and recovered all of the stock at an address in Kildare.
A suspect was arrested and charged to court relating to the offence.
Garda Bourke returned the stock on November 27 to a grateful business owner (see below).
