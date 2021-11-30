Search

30 Nov 2021

Victory for St Mary’s Newport in Cappamore against Colaiste Chiarain

The St Mary's Team showed the tenacity and perseverance required to win big matches

Congratulations to the St Mary’s Newport team who played against Colaiste Chiarain

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

On November 24, St Mary’s Newport played against Colaiste Chiarain in Cappamore, writes sixth year student Eoin Sheldon.


The weather had a strong effect on this match. Players were dropping the ball and losing their footing due to the wet conditions. St Mary’s had a slow start compared to previous matches, despite the slow start St Mary’s lead the whole way through the match.


The heroic hooks, blocks and tackles from Paul Burke, Shane Flanagan and Aaron Coleman provided the rest of the St Mary’s team with inspiration to see out the game dominantly. Lee Ryan and Mark Nicholas superb free-taking helped to ensure the victory.


The St Mary’s Team showed the tenacity and perseverance required to win big matches. They are now into the quarter final of the D Munster Cup. Final score St Mary’s 0-17 Colaiste Chiarain 1-08. Starting team: Phelim O’Reilly, Aaron Coleman, Colm Kennedy, Paul Burke, Shane Flanagan, Jack Mullaney, Conor Barry, Eoin Sheldon, Malachy Mullaney, Jay Ryan, Mark Nicholas, Cathal Sheridan, Darren Collopy, Brian Tobin, Lee Ryan.

Subs Used: Luke Ryan, Jamie Long, Craig O'Connell, Daniel Ryan
Junior camogie

St Mary’s junior camogie quarter-final win there against Roscrea. Won 5.10 to 3.7
Athletics

The all ireland schools combined events were held in Athlone indoor arena last weekend where we had 2 athletes competing.

Congrats to Clodagh Donohoe on a PB with 2463 points and 7th at the nationals.

Congrats to Josh Devlin in his first ever combined event competition and making it to nationals coming in 9th place.

