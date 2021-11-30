Garda believe west Tipperary car break-ins linked to similar spate of crimes in county Limerick

Gardaí believe break-ins to two cars parked in Kilross village were carried out by the same thieves responsible for a spate of similar crimes over the Limerick border in Galbally and Ballylanders.

The cars were broken into on the Galbally side of Kilross between 10.30pm on Sunday night November 21 and 9am on Monday, November 22.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said five cars were broken into on the same night in Galbally.

Break-ins to two cars at Ballylanders occurred on Friday, November 26 between 1am and 5am.

Cash was stolen from the cars targetted by the thieves.

The Garda spokesman appealed to the public to ensure their vehicles are locked and not to leave money or valuable property in them.

He also appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this spate of car break ins to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.