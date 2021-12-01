COLUMN: 'I'm hoping through music to break down stigma attached to mental health'

Arelene Bailey, a rock singer from county Kildare, has recently released her third album, Bailey, a collection of fierce, beautiful, country-rock songs in which she sings about love, lust, loss and pain.

Arlene has spoken in the past about the stigma around mental health disorders, and in this interview she talks freely with Cathal O’Reilly...

Cathal - People regard you as a creative person. Do you agree?

Arlene - I guess so! It comes with the territory when you’re involved in performance and recording.

Cathal - How did you get into your creative work?

Arlene - I’ve been singing since the age of four. I come from a musical family so the influence has been there from the very beginning. My Dad used to sing and he always encouraged me to pursue a career in the music business. That push inspired me to join a band at 16 and become a full time musician.

Cathal - What is creativity to you? Do you consider yourself to be creative? Why or why not?

Arlene - Creativity to me is taking a song and putting my own original spin on it. Whether that be on stage or in the studio. I'm in my element in the recording studio. You can’t beat the sense of achievement you feel when you’ve completed an album. It’s all building blocks and to me it nearly feels like building a house!

Cathal - Do you critique your own work? Tell me about this process?

Arlene - I guess I do. I can be my harshest critic at times but it keeps me on my toes. I would have a tendency to overthink things but I prepare for every job I do which leaves less room for error.

Cathal - What inspires you? What do you do to get inside your creative zone?

Arlene - I’m inspired by other musicians. For every live gig I see, I want to perform ten. I believe every day is a school day so I always take something from watching someone else perform. Otherwise I listen to a wide variety of music in my spare time for inspiration. I will listen to everything from Mozart to Metallica!

Cathal - What is your favourite accomplishment?

Arlene - It is most definitely having recorded albums in Nashville. I worked with some amazing songwriters and musicians while I was there and I felt privileged to do so. On a non-music related note, I have welcomed three rescue dogs and two cats into my home, all from complicated and difficult backgrounds. With a lot of hard work and love I have watched them all transform into happy healthy pets.

Cathal - Do you pay attention to other peoples strong reactions to your work? Does this affect what you create?

Arlene - Of course I gauge the response from people when I put something new out but ultimately I’m on a very specific path and it may not be to everyone’s liking. My style of music is country rock so I don’t really steer from that direction. I will happily take constructive criticism though!

Cathal - Do you think creativity is something you are born with or is it something that can be encouraged and nurtured?

Arlene - I definitely think it can be both. Then again, you can have a natural talent for something but you’ve got to work at it continuously to hone your craft.

Cathal - What do you wish to accomplish with your music?

Arlene - I’d like people to understand that most of my music, in particular my new album pretty much tells my story. There’s real heart to what I do. I plan on pushing forward with my career and hopefully when the world is back to normal my band and I can get back on tour. I also have a song coming out soon to raise awareness and funds for a mental health charity. I’m hoping that through music I can help break down the stigma attached to mental health and inspire people to seek help if they need it.

Cathal - What music are you playing at the moment?

Arlene - A mixed bag! Shooter Jennings, Charles Daniels, Foo Fighters, Niamh Strong...It couldn’t get any more varied!

Cathal - Do you think music and creating music helps with your mental health? How?

Arlene - This job definitely helps with my mental health. I firmly believe it was what I was meant to do as a career so as long as I’m doing this, I’m happy. I get such a buzz from performing so to me it’s the greatest job ever.

Cathal - Do you think creative endeavours like music can be negative for mental health?

Arlene - In some ways it can be detrimental. Touring and late nights can take its toll. Musicians rarely have a social life as we’re working while everyone else is on a night out. That side of it never really bothered me but over the years I would have suffered with terrible homesickness when I toured the States and the UK. I’ve been away from home for up to 6 months at a time due to work commitments so that was tough.

Cathal - Do you ever get overwhelmed when making music? If so, how do you combat this feeling?

Arlene - When it gets too much, I take a breather. If I hit a mental block I find it’s more productive to take a break and come back to what I’m working on after a gym workout or a long walk.

Cathal - Does creativity make you feel more in alignment with your true purpose?

Arlene - Absolutely. Singing is good for my soul. No other job would give me the same satisfaction.

Cathal - Do you feel like you are doing what you were born to do when making music?

Arlene - 100%. This is what I was meant to do. Apparently I came into this world making more noise than the average baby! I guess I knew from day one what I wanted to do with my life and my career.