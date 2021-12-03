Search

Generous response to appeal for donations for annual Christmas toy run for Cuan Saor

The Which Way Now Crew kicked off Christmas in Clonmel last Saturday with the traditional toy run for Cuan Saor.
As usual people were very generous with their donation of toys and the bike enthusiasts ensured the toys found a good home.
The cavalcade left the Halfway House on the Fethard Road last Saturday to do a tour of Clonmel before delivering the toys to the Cuan Saor offices.
MAGICAL
They took a detour on the way to make a magical Christmas visit to Louis Bergin and his parents John and Maeve in Longfield.
The toys will go to children who are supported by the Clonmel Community Mother Programme and Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge & Support Services.
This has grown to become an annual event where the members of the group put out a call within their community for the donation of new toys for all age groups.
WHICH WAY NOW CREW
The toys are distributed by both organisations to families that access their services for support not just at Christmas but right throughout the year marking birthdays and special occasions.
In previous years over a hundred children and families have been helped by this community response and going on statistical trends throughout 2021 this number will increase to well over that number this year.


Both organisations are Clonmel-based but provide outreach supports right throughout south Tipperary, encompassing Cashel, Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard, Cahir and outlying to Killenaule and Ballingarry.
“The generosity of the community at large is outstanding and hopefully they will know the difference their support makes to families supported by both organisations.
“All the members of the Which Way Now Crew are supported by their families to ensure the success of the call out for support and Catherine O’Meara is the energetic elf who links both organisations with the Which Way Now Crew,” said Geraldine Mullane, Cuan Saor project leader.

