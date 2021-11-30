Search

30 Nov 2021

Warm welcome for Clonmel man John in rebel county during Mizen to Malin challenge to help six-year-old Danny

Raising funds to help Danny Norris go to New York for a vaccine trial

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Email:

elacey@ nationalist.ie

Bike enthusiast John O’ Meara received a very warm reception from the people of Cork on Monday on the first leg of his trip from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise funds to support the Norris family whose son Danny who is battling stage 4 cancer and needs to go to New York for a vaccine trial next year.

John took off from Mizen Head on Monday and was delighted with the welcome he received in towns throughout Cork as he progressed on his cherished Honda Cub 90.
The Clonmel man is taking on the challenge to help Danny Norris, a six year old local boy whose family have appealed for help to save his life.

Fundraiser launched for 6 year old Waterford boy in need of US treatment for rare cancer

“Danny is an honorary member of the Which Way Now Crew and I wanted to help him out,” said John who was assisted by fellow Which Way Now Crew member John O'Gorman.
“Mizen to Malin was always on my bucket list so I am going to do it for Danny now,” said John.
John is asking people to sponsor members of the local motor bike group the Which Way Now Crew who have sponsorship cards or donate to Danny’s GOFUNDME page.

