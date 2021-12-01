Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society to stage Christmas show at Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members with special guest singer Derek Ryan and Santa Claus will be the stars of a Christmas concert in Carrick-on-Suir’s Strand Theatre on Saturday, December 18.
The show titled: We Need a Little Christmas Concert, kicks off at the Strand at 8pm. Santa will be streamed live on stage from the North Pole. Tickets cost €10 and are available from www. ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre.
Covid-19 prevention measures will apply and proof of Covid vaccination will be required.
