03 Dec 2021

Christmas Tractor Parade in through Cahir this Saturday for South Tipperary Hospice

On Saturday there will be a Christmas Tractor Parade (tractors, trucks, & bikes) hosted by Dualla Ploughing Association in aid of South Tipperary Hospice.

Don’t forget on this Saturday, December 4 there will be a Christmas Tractor Parade (tractors, trucks, & bikes) hosted by Dualla Ploughing Association in aid of South Tipperary Hospice. Registration is from 5pm at Woodview Service Station and the Parade through the town is starting at 6pm.
Registration is €20.
Please Contact Mike Cunningham on 086 6009290 for more details. Great Prizes to be won!
A Kiddies Tractors and Bikes decorated with lights parade will start at the Castle Car Park from 6pm, along with the Parade of Nations organised by The Cahir International Club. Please contact Sumana Kelly for further details on 085 2854310.
Santa’s Grotto will open in the Tourist Office on Friday, December 3 from 5pm – 8pm. Admission is €5 and includes a free hot chocolate from The Keep. On Saturday, December 4 Santa will see Children from 2pm – 5.30pm and on Sunday December 5 Santa visits are from 2pm – 6pm.
The Christmas Lights in Cahir for 2021 will be switched on in The Square on Saturday, December 4 at 6pm. Special Offers will be available in the local shops during the festive weekend in celebration of the Switching on of Cahir Christmas Lights.

