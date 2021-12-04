Tipperary woman Adi Roche makes appeal on behalf of Chernobyl children

Clonmel woman Adi Roche has appealed for people to support the Chernobyl Children International (CCI) charity this Christmas.

"Right now, in the shadow of Chernobyl, children and families are still suffering from its deadly legacy. "If you are looking to give a meaningful gift this Christmas, CCI has a range of gifts options to choose from," she says.

"Just €50 can give a helping hand to Chernobyl children trapped in institutions, with lifesaving medicines, nutritious food and toys for Christmas. This special gift can bring comfort and compassion to children and young people incarcerated in institutions, as we fight for their freedom.

"Our Hospice and Community Care Programme offers children with life-limiting conditions the care and support they need. A gift of €100 will go towards providing quality loving care in the comfort of their own home surrounded by family during the precious years or months a child has left and keep them out of institutions.

"With the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, now more than ever, abandoned and neglected children in institutions desperately need medical and loving human care. €150 will help pay for a full-time nurse for children in Vesnova Children's Institution.

"Without lifesaving surgery, most children born with a congenital heart defect, 'Chernobyl Heart', will die before their sixthth birthday. €250 can give the gift of life and help fix a broken heart forever.

"Your extraordinary gift of hope can give a child the greatest gift of all this Christmas – the chance to escape the horror of institutional living and become part of a loving family.

Hundreds of children have been taken out of institutions and placed in loving foster homes, thanks to donations from generous supporters like you, but there are still thousands more that need to be rescued," Adi Roche added.

To make a donation click here