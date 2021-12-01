Search

01 Dec 2021

Thurles woman damaged car, threatened garda

Thurles district court

Thurles woman damaged car, threatened garda

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles drug addict who threatened a garda, caused damage to another woman’s car, and who committed numerous driving offences while disqualified from driving, was given two suspended jail sentences at Thurles district court.

Sheena Copeland called over to her mother’s residence on March 20, 2020, in College Green, Monakeeba, Thurles, “looking for money”, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Ms Copeland, of Apartment 1, Quarry Mews, Mitchell Street, Thurles, became “verbally abusive” to garda Dara Rogers, saying she would hit him.


“She was directed to leave the area, and she did so after a few minutes,” added Sgt Hanrahan. Garda Rogers charged Ms Copeland with being threatening and abusive in public.
Separately, Ms Copeland was charged with causing criminal damage on April 8, 2020, in Mitchell Street, Thurles.


A female witness observed Ms Copeland causing damage to her car’s back rear left tail light. Ms Copeland “made a full admission” to a garda, said Sgt Hanrahan. The damage was estimated at €80.
On January 9, 2020 a garda observed Ms Copeland driving a car in Mitchell Street, Thurles. The garda was unable to stop the vehicle as he was off duty, but the same garda later approached Ms Copeland as she was “driving and revving the engine.” There was no valid tax, or driving licence, said Sgt Hanrahan.


The car was seized and brought to a garage, where a lawful demand was made for Ms Copeland’s driving documents. She chose to produce at Thurles garda station but failed to do so.
Ms Copeland was charged with failing to produce a driving licence, and with having no insurance.
Judge MacGrath noted that Ms Copeland had been driving while disqualified from doing so, on the date in question.


Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said the court is “familiar” with Ms Copeland, who had been attending a rehab clinic for addiction issues “on a regular basis.” Recently, Ms Copeland has appeared “more coherent” and “not in a haze of drugs”. The court has given her “big opportunities,” added Mr Fitzgerald.


Sgt Hanrahan said he had met Ms Copeland on the street, and she “seems to be trying to get her life in order.” She is separated from her former partner who may have been a bad influence.


For offences of January 9, 2020, Judge MacGrath imposed a 3-month jail sentence, suspended for two years on condition Ms Copeland enter into a Sec. 99 bond of €250, and she was banned from driving for four years.


In relation to having no insurance at Butler Court, Mitchell Street, on January 10, 2020, Ms Copeland was given a four-month jail term, also suspended on condition she enter into a Sec. 99 bond of €250, and disqualified from for four years. Judge MacGrath ordered that the two suspended sentences run concurrently.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media