Appeal made for sensory garden in popular Tipperary park

Cllr Richie Molloy said the sensory garden in Cahir was very successful
A sensory garden should be provided at the bottom of Mulcahy Park in Clonmel, just off the Blueway, where quite a large area is available, Cllr Richie Molloy has suggested.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that a sensory garden would be very beneficial to children and adults with disabilities.
These gardens had proven to be of enormous support, especially during the pandemic.
Sensory gardens help stimulate senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.
He said that funding had been provided for sensory gardens by Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State for Disability.
Cllr Molloy said that the sensory garden in Cahir, which was located near the square, was very successful.
He hoped there would be people interested in getting involved on a committee to develop such a facility in Clonmel.
However District Engineer Eoin Powell said a sensory garden required a site and the Blueway was just two to four metres wide. It would interfere with the movement of cyclists and pedestrians if anything was put on the walkway/cycleway.
Mr Powell said the obvious place for a sensory garden was in Clonmel town. Mulcahy Park itself or the Denis Burke Park would be a more appropriate location, although they had to bear in mind that the Denis Burke Park flooded.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.