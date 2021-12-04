Search

04 Dec 2021

Appeal made for sensory garden in popular Tipperary park

Children and adults with disabilities would benefit

Richie Molloy

Cllr Richie Molloy said the sensory garden in Cahir was very successful

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A sensory garden should be provided at the bottom of Mulcahy Park in Clonmel, just off the Blueway, where quite a large area is available, Cllr Richie Molloy has suggested.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that a sensory garden would be very beneficial to children and adults with disabilities.
These gardens had proven to be of enormous support, especially during the pandemic.
Sensory gardens help stimulate senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.
He said that funding had been provided for sensory gardens by Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State for Disability.
Cllr Molloy said that the sensory garden in Cahir, which was located near the square, was very successful.
He hoped there would be people interested in getting involved on a committee to develop such a facility in Clonmel. 
However District Engineer Eoin Powell said a sensory garden required a site and the Blueway was just two to four metres wide. It would interfere with the movement of cyclists and pedestrians if anything was put on the walkway/cycleway.
Mr Powell said the obvious place for a sensory garden was in Clonmel town. Mulcahy Park itself or the Denis Burke Park would be a more appropriate location, although they had to bear in mind that the Denis Burke Park flooded. 

Nine year olds now temporarily required to wear face masks in public settings - NPHET

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media