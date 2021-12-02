Shoplifter went on crime spree in Thurles, Templemore

A Clonmel woman who went on a shoplifting spree in Co Tipperary, was given three suspended jail sentences at Thurles district court, and told the main reason why she wasn’t going to prison was due to her pregnancy.



Rebecca ‘Becky’ Buck, of 31 Cooleens Close, Clonmel, took part in numerous thefts from shops in Templemore and Thurles in 2020.



Ms Buck, 24, is seven months pregnant, and had been receiving therapy in Clonmel. Ms Buck had been remanded in custody to appear before Thurles district court from a previous court for a pre-sentencing probation report.



Ms Buck is also charged with assault causing harm on a female garda in the Main Street of Templemore, on October 1, 2020.



Ms Buck was charged with a litany of shoplifting incidents, including a sample charge of theft from Tesco Ireland, Liberty Square, Thurles, on December 16, 2020. This included the taking of two bottles of Santa Rita wine, two cord cushions, four Smirnoffs and cola, one JML finishing touch flawless dermaplane product, and a packet of alcopops, all valued at €86.22, the property of Mark Carter.

Garda Patrick J O’Brien charged Ms Buck with being threatening and abusive at Carden Court, Templemore, on October 1 last year.



Garda Patrick Downey charged Ms Buck with theft from Centra, Church Street, Templemore, on June 27, 2020. This included the taking of five Le Coq cocktail bottles, one large Smirnoff Ice, two cans of Gordons pre-mix gin and tonic, two impulse spray deodorants, and one tube of Veet cream, all valued at €40, the property of Liam Connell.



Ms Buck has 37 previous convictions, including 17 for theft, 16 for public order offences, two for obstruction, and two for assault.



On the basis of her previous convictions, a custodial sentence “should be imposed” on Ms Buck, said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. However, there are three factors why Ms Buck would not receive a term of imprisonment, including that all of the offences occurred before Ms Buck entered into treatment at Cuan Mhuire rehabilitation clinic, showing that Ms Buck is “taking it into her own hands in trying to deal with these offences”.



A major factor is that Ms Buck has a son in foster care and that Ms Buck is pregnant, and due to give birth in early 2020. “You should be facing a long custodial sentence,” the Judge told Ms Buck.

Judge MacGrath imposed a 3-month imprisonment sentence in relation to the June 27 charges, suspended for two years on condition that Ms Buck enter into a Sec. 99 bond of €250 and comply with the probation services.



Ms Buck received a two-month sentence for the public order incident in Templemore, and a 6-month prison sentence for the December 16 incident, also suspended for two years on condition she enter into a Sec. 99 bond of €250 and comply with the probation services.



Judge MacGrath told Ms Buck that she was giving her an opportunity. “If you commit offences within two years, you will be forcing my hand in imposing those sentences.”



“You have a child due next March. I want those children to have as good a chance as possible.”

Ms Buck was remanded in custody to December 2 to finalise other matters.