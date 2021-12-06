Tipperary village elects its first-ever Community Council - Pat elected chairman

Can you vote? Get on the register for 2021/2022
Ballylooby/Community Council
The gods smiled on us in Ballylooby this past week. We started off on Monday, November 29 where we elected our first community council at a very well attended meeting chaired by Martin Quinn.
Each position was keenly contested and the following officers were elected for the coming year.
Chairperson: Pat Reidy, Vice Chairperson: Richie Summerhaze, Secretary: Fiona Reidy, Assistant Secretary Martina Slattery Treasurer: Michelle Hally. Assistant Treasurer: Shane English, Pro: Lina Ryan.
Under the excellent stewardship of Martin Quinn the following were appointed onto the committee: Leanne Cleary assistant Pro. Robbie Martin, Denis Slattery, Iza Przewiezlikowska, Niall Burke, Caroline Cleary, Kevin Langton and Amanda Boylan.
