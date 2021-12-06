Tipperary Winter Solstice Walk cancelled due to covid

Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee have taken the difficult decision NOT to go ahead with the Winter Solstice Walk this year.
Rhododendron Walking Festival
Unfortunately due to the current Covid 19 situation in the country, the Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee have taken the difficult decision NOT to go ahead with the Winter Solstice Walk this year in the interest of public health.
We appreciate everyones support for all our events and thank you for understanding.
