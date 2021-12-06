Popular Tipperary priest has died - buried in his Kilkenny parish

The death took place on November 11 of Fr. Michael Norton, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Graigue Wood, Urlingford, Thurles.
Late Fr Michael Norton
The death took place on November 11 of Fr. Michael Norton, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Graigue Wood, Urlingford, Thurles.
Fr Michael died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the manager Josepha and staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, his uncles Monsignor Tom Hughes, Monsignor Nicholas Hughes, Very Rev Martin Hughes and Very Rev James Hughes and first cousin Monsignor Martin Campion.
Fr. Michael is deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paschal, sisters Mary (Clancy) and Margaret (Walsh), brother in-law Pacelli, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, parishioners, fellow Priests and religious of the Diocese.
He reposed in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon and Requiem mass took place in The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon with burial afterwards in the Church grounds.
May he rest in peace
The death took place on November 11 of Fr. Michael Norton, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Graigue Wood, Urlingford, Thurles.
A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey, the founder of Aiséirí virtual launch, the book is available online at aiseiri.ie today where you can also watch the launch online
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.