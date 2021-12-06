Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme planning application is approved in second vote of councillors



Carrick-on-Suir's Regeneration Scheme's planning application was approved by a narrow 3-2 vote of councillors for a second time at a special meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's five councillors this morning (Monday, December 6).

This second vote was taken after the first vote on the planning application taken at Carrick MD's monthly meeting on November 18 breached the Standing Orders of the meeting because councillors' names weren't called out in alphabetical order.

Carrick-on-Suir's two elected members Cllr Kieran Bourke of Fianna Fail and Cllr David Dunne of Sinn Fein once again voted against the adoption of the Part 8 planning application while the district's three rural representatives district chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Kevin O'Meara voted in favour of its adoption.

Before the vote, Cllr Bourke appealed to fellow councillors and council officials to scrap the planning application and start again as he had been advised the planning process for it was now flawed. Cllr David Dunne said there was no way they should go ahead with this planning application as it was going to be legally challenged.

Both councillors voted against the regeneration scheme planning application's adoption on November 18 due to opposition in Carrick-on-Suir to siting a Blueway visitors car park on part of Sean Healy Park and traders opposition to a radical reduction of car parking spaces on Main Street.



