Burgess encourages public to engage in draft burial bye-laws consultation process

The draft Burial Ground Bye-Laws are on public display and submissions will be accepted up until Wednesday, January 12, 2022, says Cllr Declan Burgess.



The Cashel based Fine Gael councillor said members of the public are invited to view the draft and complete a submission form through the following:



Tipperary Co Co Website – online



The draft Burial Ground Bye laws and the online submission form is available through the Tipperary Co Co website Consultation portal at https://consult.tipperarycoco. ie/consultations



Offices of Tipperary Co Co



Hard copies of the draft Burial Ground Bye Laws and submission form are available at the reception desks.



Phone or e-mail



Members of the public may contact the Environment & Climate Action Section directly at burialgrounds@tipperarycoco.ie

for copies of the Draft Burial Ground Bye Laws and submission form.



"I would encourage members of the public to engage with this public consultation process, especially if you feel there is significant issues with the council grave yards".



"I believe we need fair, pragmatic and realistic bye laws that will underpin the rules and management of our public burial grounds in County Tipperary".



"As a Cashel representative I very much welcome this much sought review of our bye laws. I will encourage the local authority to ensure this policy is much more than a piece of paper that it is strictly enforced and implemented," added Cllr Burgess.