07 Dec 2021

Burgess encourages public to engage in draft burial bye-laws consultation process

Submissions will be accepted up until Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Cllr Declan Burgess

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The draft Burial Ground Bye-Laws are on public display and submissions will be accepted up until Wednesday, January 12, 2022, says Cllr Declan Burgess. 
 
The Cashel based Fine Gael councillor said members of the public are invited to view the draft and complete a submission form through the following:
 
Tipperary Co Co Website – online
 
The draft Burial Ground Bye laws and the online submission form  is available through the Tipperary Co Co  website Consultation portal at https://consult.tipperarycoco. ie/consultations
 
Offices of Tipperary Co Co
 
Hard copies of the draft Burial Ground Bye Laws and submission form are available at the reception desks.
 
Phone or e-mail
 
Members of the public may contact the Environment & Climate Action Section directly at burialgrounds@tipperarycoco.ie  
for copies of the Draft Burial Ground Bye Laws and submission form.


"I would encourage members of the public to engage with this public consultation process, especially if you feel there is significant issues with the council grave yards". 


"I believe we need fair, pragmatic and realistic bye laws that will underpin the rules and management of our public burial grounds in County Tipperary".


"As a Cashel representative I very much welcome this much sought review of our bye laws. I will encourage the local authority to ensure this policy is much more than a piece of paper that it is strictly enforced and implemented," added Cllr Burgess. 

