LATEST: Storm Barra forces schools to shut in Dublin and eleven other counties

Covid-19 forced children out of school now Storm Barra has caused the Department of Education to advise schools to shut in the counites set to be worst hit by the weather bomb.

The Department says that with a Red Alert issued by Met Éireann for severe wind for counties Clare, Kerry and Cork and status orange warning covers Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Meath. It means more than half the children in Ireland will not be at school on Tuesday.

The Department says Met Éireann has advised that there is a strong possibility that the status of parts of these counties currently in status orange are likely to change and escalate to status red.

As a result Minister Norma Foley's Department issued the following notice.

"Due to the significant nature of Storm Barra, as forecast by Met Éireann and to give sufficient notice to schools and parents/guardians, the Department is advising that all schools covered by the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann should not open tomorrow, December 7.

"All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area," it said.