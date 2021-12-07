Search

07 Dec 2021

Rachael Blackmore jockeys into first place at 1/3 from 5/4 for BBC World Sports Star Award

Elaine Thompson-Herah eased to 5/1 from 11/8

Rachael Blackmore has tightened her grip on favouritism to be crowned the BBC World Sports Star of the Year and BoyleSports can’t keep punters off the Irish star.

The Irish bookmaker reported on Monday that the Tipperary jockey had been backed into 5/4 favourite from 3/1 soon after nominations were announced, but in the last 24 hours she has been backed even further meaning she is now the red-hot 1/3 favourite.

The 32-year-old secured her place in racing history when she became the first woman to be crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners and then became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times in April.

Blackmore will be up against some of the biggest names in world sport such as tennis superstar Novak Djokovic (12/1) and American football great Tom Brady (12/1) wihile Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah is her closest rival, but she has been eased to 5/1 from 11/8 in the latest betting.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Rachael Blackmore’s record-breaking achievements in 2021 have been rewarded with a nomination for the BBC World Sports Star of the Year and punters are confident she will win it. It’s an amazing achievement for the Tipperary jockey with her chances now odds-on at 1/3 from 5/4 in the last 24 hours, so she is now our biggest loser in the betting.”

BBC World Sports Star Of The Year 2021

 

1-3       Rachael Blackmore

5          Elaine Thompson-Herah

12        Novak Djokovic

12        Tom Brady 

33        Max Verstappen

33        Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

