Tipperary County Council stands down its Storm Barra Crisis Management Team

There are no current severe weather warnings in place for Tipperary
Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team met this morning to review the position in relation to the overall impact of Storm Barra across County Tipperary. There were a number of incidents of fallen trees and some power outages to Water Treatment Plants but no significant issues reported across the
County.
Motorists are urged to continue to drive with care as there may be further incidents of fallen trees throughout the county. Relevant updates will be posted to the Council’s website and social media channels.
Following the meeting this morning, it was decided to stand down the Crisis Management Team as there are no current severe weather warnings in place for Tipperary.
Tipperary County Council wishes to express our sincere thanks to the members of the public and local media for their very significant co-operation throughout the course of this severe weather event.
