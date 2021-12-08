Lecture on Tipperary Olympic champion Tom Kiely planned in Thurles

Olympic Games gold medal winner Tom Kiely
Ballyneale Olympic gold medal winning legend, the Champion Tom Kiely, is the subject of the next Tipperary People and Places Lecture on Tuesday, December 14.
Dr Kevin McCarthy’s illustrated talk on Tom Kiely – Tipperary’s and Ireland’s Greatest Champion will take place at The Source Theatre in Thurles at 7pm that day.
Advance booking is advised and vaccination certificates will be required.
Please call the box office at (0504)90204 or book online through The Source Arts Centre website.
