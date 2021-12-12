Search

12 Dec 2021

Want to save money on your Christmas dinner? Read on.

14th Annual Christmas Day Dinner for people in Donegal living on their own

Here are some Christmas food money saving tips

Reporter:

local contributor

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Here are some Christmas food money saving tips

One of the most important meals of the year is fast approaching and Creditcards.ie has put together top tips on how to save money on your Christmas food shop.

Creditcards.ie's 9 Christmas food money-saving tips

1) Plan ahead and stock up early: Festive treats start appearing in the shops earlier every year. Jot down your Christmas food wishlist and keep an eye out for offers each time you shop to help spread the cost.

2) Set a budget and stick to it: Track your spending and log what you buy for Christmas. If you’re going to overspend, consider a 0% credit card to cover Christmas but pay it back within the interest-free period.

3) Resist temptation: When the carols are playing, the tinsel’s up and it’s cold outside, it’s easy to fall for Christmas multi-buy deals or dubious discounts. Just buy what you need and stay on budget.

4) Use comparison sites: If you’re not a loyal shopper, Supermarket.ie compares top brands across Ireland’s supermarkets. It’s helpful for finding the cheapest products near you.

5) Use vouchers & coupons: Christmas is a great opportunity to use up your store vouchers and coupons. You still have the same refund rights however you pay.

6) Bake it, don’t buy it: If you have kids, you not only save money home-baking the mince pies, gingerbread house and Christmas cake - you create magical memories and family traditions to carry down.

7) Shop local: Buy your veg and meat from the local greengrocer, butcher or food market to support your local community and small businesses. The quality is often better, they’ll thank you for it, and it may even cost you less.

8) Look out for wine deals: Supermarkets always run popular booze offers in the run-up to Christmas. Keep your eyes peeled for decent discounts on six bottles of wine or bubbly.

9) Share & share alike: If you’re having family for Christmas dinner ask them to bring the puddings, drinks or starters. It’s a great way to share the cost and enjoy the festivities together.

Martin Lane, Editor of Creditcards.ie comments:

“The Christmas food shop is often one of the most important shops of the year. Whether you are heading to the store or using delivery or click and collect services, you should shop around to get the best possible price. Easy swaps can mean big savings. Rather than reaching for the heavily marketed Christmas branded items, opt for supermarket own versions which can save you a bundle.

“If you're having fewer people around the Christmas table this year, only buy what you need. If in doubt, buying frozen is often cheaper and won’t go out of date if you don’t use it in the Christmas period.

“And finally, remember even if you aren’t shopping around like usual, try to seek out opportunities to buy from local businesses. Greengrocers, butchers and farmers will appreciate your business much more than the big supermarkets.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

The McGrath brothers John, Noel and Brian, pictured with their father Pat, were central to the Loughmore Castleiney challenge this afternoon

The McGrath brothers John, Noel and Brian, pictured with their father Pat, were central to the Loughmore Castleiney challenge this afternoon

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media