Want to save money on your Christmas dinner? Read on.

One of the most important meals of the year is fast approaching and Creditcards.ie has put together top tips on how to save money on your Christmas food shop.

Creditcards.ie's 9 Christmas food money-saving tips

1) Plan ahead and stock up early: Festive treats start appearing in the shops earlier every year. Jot down your Christmas food wishlist and keep an eye out for offers each time you shop to help spread the cost.

2) Set a budget and stick to it: Track your spending and log what you buy for Christmas. If you’re going to overspend, consider a 0% credit card to cover Christmas but pay it back within the interest-free period.

3) Resist temptation: When the carols are playing, the tinsel’s up and it’s cold outside, it’s easy to fall for Christmas multi-buy deals or dubious discounts. Just buy what you need and stay on budget.

4) Use comparison sites: If you’re not a loyal shopper, Supermarket.ie compares top brands across Ireland’s supermarkets. It’s helpful for finding the cheapest products near you.

5) Use vouchers & coupons: Christmas is a great opportunity to use up your store vouchers and coupons. You still have the same refund rights however you pay.

6) Bake it, don’t buy it: If you have kids, you not only save money home-baking the mince pies, gingerbread house and Christmas cake - you create magical memories and family traditions to carry down.

7) Shop local: Buy your veg and meat from the local greengrocer, butcher or food market to support your local community and small businesses. The quality is often better, they’ll thank you for it, and it may even cost you less.

8) Look out for wine deals: Supermarkets always run popular booze offers in the run-up to Christmas. Keep your eyes peeled for decent discounts on six bottles of wine or bubbly.

9) Share & share alike: If you’re having family for Christmas dinner ask them to bring the puddings, drinks or starters. It’s a great way to share the cost and enjoy the festivities together.

Martin Lane, Editor of Creditcards.ie comments:

“The Christmas food shop is often one of the most important shops of the year. Whether you are heading to the store or using delivery or click and collect services, you should shop around to get the best possible price. Easy swaps can mean big savings. Rather than reaching for the heavily marketed Christmas branded items, opt for supermarket own versions which can save you a bundle.

“If you're having fewer people around the Christmas table this year, only buy what you need. If in doubt, buying frozen is often cheaper and won’t go out of date if you don’t use it in the Christmas period.

“And finally, remember even if you aren’t shopping around like usual, try to seek out opportunities to buy from local businesses. Greengrocers, butchers and farmers will appreciate your business much more than the big supermarkets.”