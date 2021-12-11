Search

11 Dec 2021

Remembrance Tree fundraiser supports Hospice in Tipperary

Clonmel Rotary Club appeal gets underway

Remembrance Tree

Above: At the launch of the Remembrance Tree were Michael Heverin, Rotary Clonmel; Maud Shee, Hospice; Michael O’Malley, Rotary Clonmel president; Mayor Michael Murphy; Tom Duggan, project chairman, Rotary Clonmel; and Maura Cooney, Hospice. Picture: John D Kelly

Clonmel Rotary Club has begun its annual Remembrance Tree fundraiser for the Hospice homecare nursing service at locations on O’Connell Street and Dunnes Stores, Davis Road.
The fundraiser continues on this Sunday, December 12, and on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 17-22.
By attaching a ribbon to the tree and making a contribution, people can remember their loved ones who have passed away, while also supporting a most worthy cause.
The initiative is one that has always been well supported in Clonmel and a similarly generous response is hoped for this year.

