Public have two more weeks to voice their views on proposed revamp of Cahir town centre

The public have two more weeks to voice their views to Tipperary County Council on its ambitious plan to revamp Cahir town centre’s streetscape.

The draft Cahir Town Centre Public Realm Scheme plans have been on public display in council offices in Tipperary, Clonmel and Nenagh since November 10. While this public exhibition ends this Thursday, December 9 the plans will remain available to view on Tipperary County Council’s website.

The public have until Thursday, December 23 to lodge a submission to the council expressing their views on the proposals for the streetscapes of Castle Street, Cahir Town Square, St Mary’s Road, Old Church Street and Church Street. Works proposed include a new streetscape layout for The Square with new alignment design for footpaths, parking areas and trafficked areas, incorporating a raised table shared surface from the junction with Castle Street to the junction with St Mary’s Road and to north of The Fountain.

It’s proposed to have new kerb and pavement surfaces throughout The Square, new landscaping, new street furniture, new bollards, new bicycle racks and upgraded public lighting.

Cahir/Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District’s Director of Services Pat Slattery says the artist’s impression of the proposed new look Square depicts how it would look during the summer for outdoor dining festivals and tourist activity but in the off-season the parking in this area will be restored.

He said the council has received calls from the public concerned the picture indicates all the parking will be removed from the Square. He stresses this is not the case.

Mr Slattery explained there are currently 82 parking spaces on The Square and Castle Street and the public realm plan proposes to reduce that number to 74 overall. During the summer months and if there is a festival, a further 20 spaces will be removed from the Square but these will be restored for the rest of the year. He points out the council plans to develop a new 91-space car park off Church Street with a direct link to The Square.

Other works proposed in the public realm scheme include a raised table shared surface on Castle Street from Cahir Castle to the Castle Car Park entrance to the East and The Mall entrance to the North.

Also proposed are new kerb alignment and pavement surfaces from Castle Street Car Park entrance to The Square junction, including upgrading of pedestrian crossing, installation of new public lighting and soft landscaping.

It’s also planned to alter on-street parking for Castle Street, The Square, Church Street, Old Church Street and The Square end of St Mary’s Road. The plan also includes new pavement surfaces on St Mary’s Road, Old Church Street and Church Street, new pedestrian crossings and landscaping on Church Street and Old Church Street.