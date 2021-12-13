Browne urges government TDs to support the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has urged all TDs to support legislation to prevent homelessness when it comes before the Dáil this week.

The Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill 2021 will be moved by Sinn Féin during Private Member’s Business on Tuesday.

The Simon Bill proposes an amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act that will provide for an intervention by the relevant local authority to help prevent families from entering homeless services.

Teachta Browne said:

“I am urging all TDs to back the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill and support this important measure to protect people from homelessness.

“This Bill provides for the automatic extension of notice periods for residential tenancies where a tenant is certified as being at risk of homelessness and allows a local authority to engage for a three-month period with a person or family who is at risk of homelessness.

“This is an important intervention as unfortunately according to recent homeless figures the number of adults and children experiencing homeless in County Tipperary is at 45. Behind these figures are real lives which are turned upside down by the devastating impact of homelessness.

“Homelessness is far too common. Taking action to keep families in their homes and prevent them from entering homelessness in the first place is a vital step to protecting people and preventing homelessness.

“Too often, the government pays lip service to the issue of preventing homelessness but fails to follow through with the necessary action to make a real difference. We need to do all we can to help those at risk of homeless to stay in their homes. I am urging the government to support this Bill and work together with us on this.”