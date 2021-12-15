Search

15 Dec 2021

Tipperary homeowners urged to check alarms in the lead-up to Christmas

Fire service attended 280 fires in Tipperary homes in 2020

Smoke alarm

The advice is to test smoke alarms weekly and carbon monoxide detectors once a month, but many Irish households don’t check either of these even once a year

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary people are being reminded to check their alarms this Christmas, after it was revealed that the fire service attended 280 fires in Tipperary homes in 2020.

29 people died in Ireland as a result of a fire-related incident in 2020.

And although the advice is to test our smoke alarms weekly and carbon monoxide detectors once a month, many Irish households don’t check either of these even once a year.

This is according to a new survey from Peopl.ie, a nationwide provider of home and life insurance, which found that 38% of households haven’t checked their smoke alarm in over a year, if ever, while this figure soars to 42% when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors.

The insurance provider is urging people throughout the country to take five minutes out of their day this week to run a few checks that could prevent a Christmas catastrophe, particularly as many of us will be using our gas boilers extensively over the winter period, and Christmas lights and candles will be commonplace in homes the length and breadth of the country in the coming weeks.

Local News

