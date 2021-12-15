Vacant three-bed house in Tipperary has been SOLD during worldwide online auction

56 Springfield Crescent, Rossmore, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, E34 HC91
A vacant three-bed house in Tipperary was sold as part of BidX1's worldwide online auction on December 10.
The semi-detached three-bedroom house is located approximately 1.7km from Tipperary Town centre.
Extending to approximately 126 sq.m (1,356 sq.ft) the property had a guide price of €140,000.
It sold however for €170,000 after a bidding war.
