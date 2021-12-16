Burglars steal quad and racing bikes in Carrick-on-Suir area

Gardai are appealing for the public's help in tracing the burglars who stole a quad bike and racing bike from a garage in the Carrick-on-Suir area.
The blue KXD farm quad bike and red Victus racing bike were stolen from the domestic garage at Tinvane, Carrick on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, December 14 and 15.
Anyone who saw suspicious in this area or is offered these items for sales is urged to contact Clonmel or Carrick-on-Suir Garda Stations at (052) 6177640 and (051) 640024 respectively
Tony Condon and Mairead O’Donnell are the new Gents and Ladies Captains for 2022 at Slievenamon Golf Club
Tipperary Association Dublin Hall of Fame winner Margaret (Peg) Rossiter with her husband John, son John Junior (standing right) and great friend John Ryan, who is a former Hall of Fame winner.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.