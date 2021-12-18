Search

18 Dec 2021

Funding boost for Suir Island gardens in Tipperary's capital town

€500,000 made available for development in Clonmel

Suir Island gardens

Above: From left, Derval Howley, Head of Service Health and Wellbeing, South East Community Healthcare; Roger Noonan, Executive Engineer, Tipperary County Council; Naomi Burke, Manager, Clonmel Community Resource Centre; Jim Dillion, Clonmel Borough District Administrator; Fiona Crotty, county council; District Mayor Michael Murphy; Catherine O’Loughlin, Health Promotion, Community Healthcare; Sinead Carr, Director of Services, county council; Anna Hennebry, Barnardos Clonmel; and Pat Slattery, county council Director of Services

A total of half a million euro has been made available for the development of Suir Island recreational gardens in Clonmel, as a result of the town’s inclusion in the Sláintecare Healthy Communities programme.

Each of the 19 community areas across the country that have been chosen for the scheme will receive €250,000 from the Department of Health, with Tipperary County Council providing matching funding of €250,000 for the Suir Island project.
District Mayor Michael Murphy has welcomed the investment in what he describes as “the green heart of Clonmel”.
“The development of the Suir Island gardens will provide an amazing resource in the heart of our town and will be of benefit to the citizens of Clonmel and its environs.”
Sinead Carr, county council Director of Services and Manager of Clonmel Borough District, said that “the opportunity to develop Suir Island lands will contribute to the realisation of the master plan as a key community and amenity resource in Clonmel”.
“Tipperary County Council will provide matching funding of €250,000 to deliver the recreational gardens and this is a significant investment in Clonmel, in addition to and complementing other capital projects in the town.”
The focus of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Community Enhancement Scheme is to support projects that will positively impact on the health and wellbeing of those who live within the 19 communities.
The programme will be delivered in partnership with the HSE, local authorities, local communities, statutory, voluntary and community groups.
The Healthy Communities scheme in Clonmel will be a partnership to coordinate interventions that address the social determinants of health at a local level, with community engagement.
Pat Slattery, county council Director of Services, said the council could play a crucial role in the programme, given its close connections to its communities and its important role in community development, housing, social supports, public space and the built environment.
Naomi Burke, the Manager of Clonmel Community Resource Centre in Kickham Street, said the centre is delighted to host the new social prescribing service for Clonmel within the Healthy Communities programme.
Anna Hennebry, Barnardos, will partner with the HSE to deliver parenting programmes and said that “this will provide families of greater need to access evidence-based parenting programmes in the Clonmel catchment area.”

