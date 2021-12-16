Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society stages Christmas Show in Strand Theatre this weekend

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is bringing some festive cheer to the town this Saturday night by staging a Christmas concert at the Strand Theatre featuring some of the society's top singers and guest singer Derek Ryan.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the We Need A Little Christmas show, which starts at 8pm. He will be streamed live from the North Pole on a big screen on stage.

There are still some tickets available for the concert. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the audience at the 400-seat theatre is restricted to 150. A seat at either side of each booked seat will remain empty. All Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to at every stage of the show.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Strand Theatre. Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre

The concert is being funded by Tipperary County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Another upcoming show at the Strand Theatre will be An Evening of Original Songs and Music by Robert Power & Ensemble. It takes place at 8pm on December 29. Tickets cost €15 and are on sale online at www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre