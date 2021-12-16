Search

16 Dec 2021

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society stages Christmas Show in Strand Theatre this weekend

Singer Derek Ryan and Santa will be special guests

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s online concert raised funds for Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is bringing some festive cheer to the town this Saturday night by staging a Christmas concert at the Strand Theatre featuring some of the society's top singers and guest singer Derek Ryan.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the We Need A Little Christmas show, which starts at 8pm. He will be streamed live from the North Pole on a big screen on stage.

There are still some tickets available for the concert. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the audience at the 400-seat theatre is restricted to 150. A seat at either side of each booked seat will remain empty. All Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to at every stage of the show.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Strand Theatre. Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre

The concert is being funded by Tipperary County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Another upcoming show at the Strand Theatre will be An Evening of Original Songs and Music by Robert Power & Ensemble. It takes place at 8pm on December 29. Tickets cost €15 and are on sale online at www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media