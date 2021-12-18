Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel has closed for Christmas break

The trustees, staff and members thank everyone for their support
The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel has closed for Christmas and will reopen on Thursday,
January 6.
The trustees, staff and members wish to thank most sincerely the therapists and volunteers who give so freely of their time and expertise.
They thank their sponsors, those who have given donations or organised fundraising events and all those who contributed so generously throughout the year.
Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will help the centre continue its work in providing support to anyone touched by cancer.
The trustees, staff and members join in wishing you all a very happy, peaceful and healthy Christmas and New Year.
The centre can be contacted at 052-6182667 or email:cancercareclonmel@gmail.com
