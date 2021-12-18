Minister to attend winter solstice at Knockroe Passage Tomb near Tipperary village

The Knockroe Passage Tomb near Ahenny village
Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan will attend the morning winter solstice event at Knockroe Passage Tomb close to Ahenny village on Tuesday, December 21.
The Knockroe site lies in the heart of the Lingaun Valley, which straddles the Tipperary/Kilkenny border.
The event is being organised by the Lingaun Valley Tourism Group and the Caiseal Conservation Committee with permission from the OPW.
The Minister is attending the morning solstice which occurs at 8.45am while the evening solstice occurs at 3.45pm. It is best to arrive at least 30 minutes early to facilitate parking and the walk in from the road.
The event will abide by whatever Covid restrictions are in place on the day.
