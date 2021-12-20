Great joy in west Tipperary with arrival of two new babies at Christmas time

New babies in west Tipperary
Congratulations to the proud parents Joey and Roisin Shanahan, Tipperary Road on the birth of their baby girl Erin last week and we can’t forget the grandparents Albert and Marie Buckley, Drominda.
To parents John O’Neill, Clonganhue and Toni O’Connell, Hollyford, on the birth of their baby girl congratulations. Also congrats again to the grandparents DJ and Carol O’Neill.
Health and happiness to all concerned.
