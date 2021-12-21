Revealed: Brookfield House in Tipperary sells for over €400,000 at public auction

Four individual lots at Tincurry, Cahir were successfully auctioned by REA Stokes & Quirke at Cahir House Hotel on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Excitement to be back at a public auction, but fully observant of Covid regulations, led to active and swift bidding in the room and saw prices for all four lots substantially exceed their guide prices.
Solicitor with Carriage of Sale was Mr Dermot O’Dwyer, Cahir.
Lot 1 comprised a c. 3.7 acre field fronting the old Dublin Road which achieved €90,000.
Lot 2 comprised Brookfield House, an original period property requiring complete renovation, on c. 12 acres with a large array of farm buildings. The hammer came down at €420,000.
Lot 3 comprised c. 8.6 acres with a derelict cottage and farm buildings which realised €190,000.
Lot 4 comprised c. 21 acres with farm buildings and achieved a top bid of €165,000.
