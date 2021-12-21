Search

21 Dec 2021

Tipperary fire services were called to 280 house fires in 2021

Chimney fires and hot ashes, electrical issues, cooking and heating appliances, and smoking materials were all primary causes

Tipperary fire services were called to 280 house fires in the county in 2021, according to Government figures.


Chimney fires and hot ashes, electrical issues, cooking and heating appliances, and smoking materials were all primary causes of these accidents.


Tipperary people are being urged to check their fire alarms in the run-up to the fetsive season.
And although the advice is to test smoke alarms weekly and carbon monoxide detectors once a month, many Irish households don’t check either of these even once a year.


This is according to a new survey from Peopl.ie, a nationwide provider of home and life insurance.

