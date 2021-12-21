Tipperary fire services were called to 280 house fires in 2021

Tipperary fire services were called to 280 house fires in the county in 2021, according to Government figures.
Chimney fires and hot ashes, electrical issues, cooking and heating appliances, and smoking materials were all primary causes of these accidents.
Tipperary people are being urged to check their fire alarms in the run-up to the fetsive season.
And although the advice is to test smoke alarms weekly and carbon monoxide detectors once a month, many Irish households don’t check either of these even once a year.
This is according to a new survey from Peopl.ie, a nationwide provider of home and life insurance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.