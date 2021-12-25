C-SAW listening service available in Tipperary

The Clonmel based mental health support service provide the following services.
Drop in Service
Drop in Listening support service & Telephone service every Monday & Thursday 6.30pm to 7.30pm
052 61 72447 Call us during this time for a chat if you can't call in.
Listening Services
Monday evening 6:30pm to 7:30pm.
We at C-Saw are delighted to now offer a free phone service.. text or call, whichever feels more comfortable, or you can text for a call back for a confidential chat. This is a listening ear for anyone going through a hard time, struggling from day to day or just in need of a supportive chat. This service will be available going forward for the same days and times.
Contact: 087 175 5750 for our phone listening service. Please note this number is only available during the quoted hours.
Free Phone/ Text Service
Friday 6pm to 9pm. & Sunday 6pm to 9pm. 087 175 5750
House Landline
House Landline - Message Only 052 61 72447
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.