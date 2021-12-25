Search

25 Dec 2021

C-SAW listening service available in Tipperary

Mental health support

C-SAW listening service available in Tipperary

The Clonmel based mental health support service provide the following services.

Drop in Service
Drop in Listening support service & Telephone service every Monday & Thursday 6.30pm to 7.30pm

052 61 72447 Call us during this time for a chat if you can't call in.

Listening Services
Monday evening 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

We at C-Saw are delighted to now offer a free phone service.. text or call, whichever feels more comfortable, or you can text for a call back for a confidential chat. This is a listening ear for anyone going through a hard time, struggling from day to day or just in need of a supportive chat. This service will be available going forward for the same days and times.

Contact: 087 175 5750 for our phone listening service. Please note this number is only available during the quoted hours.

Free Phone/ Text Service
Friday 6pm to 9pm. & Sunday 6pm to 9pm. 087 175 5750

House Landline
House Landline - Message Only 052 61 72447

