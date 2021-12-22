Two-year driving ban for Urlingford man found drink driving in Loughtagalla, Thurles

Thurles District Court
An Urlingford driver was banned from driving for two years for drink driving, at Thurles District Court.
Garda Alison White observed John Quinlan driving at Loughtagalla, Thurles, on October 5,2019, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Mr Quinlan, of 13 Emerald Gardens, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, was seen driving in Cathedral Street, but ended up in Loughtagalla, where he crossed the continuous white line.
Garda White spoke to Mr Quinlan, and later arrested him on suspicion of drink driving. He was taken to Thurles garda station where he provided a breath sample, which showed a breath/alcohol concentration of 56/100. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath for an experienced driver.
Mr Quinlan pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system.
Solicitor Brian Hughes said that Mr Quinlan, 36, has four children, and is a forklift driver with no previous convictions. “His job will be in jeopardy. That’s something he has to face,” said Mr Hughes.
Judge MacGrath fined Mr Quinlan €250 and disqualified him from driving for the mandatory period of two years on that reading.
With the help of The Rhododendron Walking Group, Burncourt Hospice Movement will host this Virtual walk asking people to "Walk into 2022 for the Hospice.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.