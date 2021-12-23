Happy Christmas from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea

Coláiste Phobal panel of players and management for 1st and 2nd year Camogie Blitz
Well done to all our 1st and 2nd year camogie players and management who won the shield final in a camogie blitz held in St Cronan’s Park in Roscrea on Monday December 20.
Coláiste Phobal, Borrisleigh and Cahir each fielded two teams each and a great day of matches was had. Thanks to all for their efforts organising and running the day.
Christmas events
Well done to all classes who decorated their classroom doors. There were some fantastic efforts made. Also thanks to all who organised and ran the quiz, bingo and other events for students. A big thanks you to musicians and singers for their part in the Christmas Service and to Fr. Lorcan for pulling it all together along with many other staff and students. Well done everyone and a very happy Christmas
Fethard’s Jack Quinlan gets away from Golden Kilfeacle’s Jack Bergin during Saturday’s county minor (U17) B football championship semi-final in Golden. Picture: Michael Boland
The top reasons for breakdowns in the last 12 months were car battery issues, followed by problems with wheels and tyres and faults with engine mechanics
“The book generated an incredible response from every county in Ireland, as well as from the Irish abroad,” says author and journalist PJ Cunningham
