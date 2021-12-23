Search

23 Dec 2021

Happy Christmas from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea

Well done to all our 1st and 2nd year camogie players and management who won the shield final in a camogie blitz

Happy Christmas from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea

Coláiste Phobal panel of players and management for 1st and 2nd year Camogie Blitz

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Well done to all our 1st and 2nd year camogie players and management who won the shield final in a camogie blitz held in St Cronan’s Park in Roscrea on Monday December 20.


Coláiste Phobal, Borrisleigh and Cahir each fielded two teams each and a great day of matches was had. Thanks to all for their efforts organising and running the day.


Christmas events
Well done to all classes who decorated their classroom doors. There were some fantastic efforts made. Also thanks to all who organised and ran the quiz, bingo and other events for students. A big thanks you to musicians and singers for their part in the Christmas Service and to Fr. Lorcan for pulling it all together along with many other staff and students. Well done everyone and a very happy Christmas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media