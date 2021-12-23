Search

23 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Study to be carried out for much-anticipated bypass of Tipperary Town

Good news

Queens University planners to study Tipperary town

Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has allocated €1m in funding to the N24 including provision to carry out a feasibility study on the much-anticipated bypass for Tipperary Town.

TII is responsible for securing the provision of a safe and efficient road network and provides annual funding allocations to local authorities for this purpose.

The N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction upgrade, including the Tipperary bypass, fall under the category of projects which are at an early stage in the development process.

‘CLEAR INDICATION’

“This is the first clear indication that the provision of a bypass of Tipperary Town will become a reality,” says Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry.

He had already received a firm commitment from the Minister for Transport, that a bypass of Tipperary Town will be built in advance of the motorway link between Cahir and Limerick Junction.

“The Minister agreed with me that Tipperary Town should be liberated from the scourge of traffic congestion and that the people of Tipperary Town be permitted to look forward to clean air and freedom from fumes,” added Deputy Lowry.

