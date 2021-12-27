Search

27 Dec 2021

Opening of Kilcash Castle as tourist site would benefit south Tipperary

16th century castle famed in song and story

Kilcash Castle

The 16th century Kilcash Castle, near Kilsheelan

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

The opening of Kilcash Castle as a national tourist attraction would be of great economic benefit to the area, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
She said that the 16th century castle was famed in song and story and had a huge history.
She proposed that the council would contact the OPW and request an update as to when the total remedial works on the castle would be completed, as well as a timeframe for the removal of the two large red containers on the site.  
Cllr Ambrose said the remedial works were highlighted by the judges of the National Tidy Towns competition in their report to Kilcash Tidy Towns. She also asked about the OPW’s future plans for the castle, once all of the refurbishment works had been completed.
It was agreed that clarification would be sought on these issues.

