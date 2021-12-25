Search

25 Dec 2021

'Let humanity shine through' plea from Nigerian lady who has found sanctuary in Tipperary

Asylum seeker Chebeuche is now an Irish citizen

'Let humanity shine thorugh' plea from Nigerian lady who has found sanctuary in Tipperary

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Email:

elacey@ nationalist.ie

A woman who sought asylum in Ireland in 2003 when she left Nigeria has appealed to people to show humanity and love to refugees seeking sanctuary in Ireland.
Chebeuche Anyanwu, who lives in Kilcash with her five children, said she is heartbroken whenever she sees desperate families from Syria and Afghanistan on her television who are searching for a safe place to live.
“It does break your heart to see what they have to go through. I know it is very real what they are going through,” said Chebeuche.
Chebeuche, who is now an Irish citizen, appealed to people living in Tipperary and throughout the country to make people from those countries feel welcome.
“Let humanity shine through. Show them love and kindness. At this very difficult time we should all be kind to one another,” said Chebeuche.
“These families that you see on the television fleeing their countries have no choice,” said Chebeuche.
She found herself in that same position almost 20 years ago.
“In our area you were always in danger of men coming to the village and burning everybody living there and hanging them in the rooms of their houses,” she said.
TEARS ON THE PLANE
Chebeuche, pregnant, fled Nigeria leaving her three young children behind.
“Through my tears on the plane I could see their confused little faces looking up at me. I could feel the imprint of their tiny fingers clinging to my legs. I cried every night for those first two weeks in the home in Dublin. In Carrick, in Bridgewater House, I was without them for almost a year. Prayer kept me going,” said Chebeuche.
SACRIFICES
A year later they were reunited and Cheheuche feels all the sacrifices she made to leave Nigeria have been worthwhile.
“I left knowing I had to try and give my children a better life. I knew they would join me,” she said.
Chebeuche and her five children are all grateful to Ireland for giving them a safe place to live and for the wonderful opportunities they have been given.
“We are so happy. This county has given us so much - I am grateful in every way,” she said.

