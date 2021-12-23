LATEST: Thousands of euro worth of drugs seized as part of Tipperary operation

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí have seized €4,700 worth of Drugs following a search operation in Tipperary on Thursday.
At approximately 10:30am on Thursday morning, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Roscrea, Tipperary.
During this search 47 grams of cocaine (pending analysis), with a street value of €4,700 was seized, along with weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.
No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.
