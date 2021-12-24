Revealed: Delay for Roscrea and Borrisokane garda cameras explained

Despite facing several complex issues hindering the deployment of Garda CCTV systems on the streets of Roscrea and Borrisokane, it appears the system will become operational in 2022.

Roadblocks such as GDPR data privacy, where the observational equipment should be located and who should be allowed to access the footage captured by the cameras had slowed down progress considerably for the installation of cctv systems in Roscrea and Borrisokane.

Plans for cameras to assist the Gardaí police the streets received an overwhelmingly positive response from the business community and residents in both towns, where fundraising campaigns conducted by local groups saw large sums raised to carry out several essential studies before a single camera could be mounted.

The genesis of the community's strong desire for such a system in Roscrea can be traced back to local outrage after an elderly couple were viciously assaulted by intruders into their home in the town centre in May 2017. Although Garda cctv systems similar to those operational in neighbouring towns like Nenagh and Thurles at the time had been discussed at public meetings – the plan for cameras gained massive traction with the public following the shocking assault and burglary.

Now the Gardaí, local elected representatives, the local authority and a very dedicated group of volunteers who have formed committees to bring the cameras to Roscrea and Borrisokane, are working hard together to overcome the final hurdles and have the systems operational early next year.

Cathoirleach of the Joint Policing Committee for Tipperary, Councillor Noel Coonan, said the delays have gone on long enough and told a meeting of the Policing Committee last week that it is imperative they become operational soon.

“Many people have put huge work into this and they are beginning to lose their patience and tempers now – we need the support of the public for this and we need to see action happening on this soon”, Cllr. Coonan told the meeting.

This was echoed by Cllr. Ger Darcy, who said “it's an understatement to say people in Borrisokane are frustrated with the delays”.

“It's the people on the ground who have done all the work and now other issues are coming up which were unforeseen in the beginning”, Cllr. Darcy said, and Cllr. Fiona Bonfield added “it seems to be never ending”.

Pat Slattery, Director of Services for Tipperary County Council, gave an update on the situation and said he understands both community's frustration and said the Gardaí have been very helpful and fully supportive throughout the project.

“It was tied up in data protection issues at first and then we had to bring it back to the Joint Policing Committee and do an impact assessment again and a lot of paperwork. Most of the issues were at a national level”, Mr. Slattery said.

“In Roscrea all but two of the cameras required planning permission, one of which was on a Church, but we may be able to avoid that delay by moving the camera to a different location. But the paperwork is all ready to go now and soon as it is all approved we can go to the consultation phase. We hope we are getting near the end of the journey now”, Mr. Slattery said.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told the meeting that the Gardaí have always fully backed the installation of cctv systems and see them as an effective tool to fight crime. Unauthorised systems, which are currently operating in some areas of Tipperary, are not beneficial to the Gardaí as any evidence they might capture is not easily admissible as evidence in court.

“Everyone has worked very hard to get this over the line and with the great assistance and work of Pat Slattery we have managed to get it this far. GDPR has brought a whole new dimension and that's what we're coping with”, Chief Superintendent Smart said.

Cathaoirleach Noel Coonan said that he hopes there can be a positive update by the next meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, which is planned for February 11, 2022.