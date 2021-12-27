BREAKING: Planning green light for 38 houses to be built in this Tipperary town

File photo
A development of 38 houses has been given the green light to be built in Nenagh.
Montpellier Drummin Developments Ltd applied for the construction of 38 dwelling houses and associated site development works, including roads, footpaths, parking spaces, green areas and connection to the public services, to complete the final phase of the Drummin Village development.
The development address is at Drummin Village, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, Tipperary.
Tipperary County Council attached 15 conditions to their decision.
