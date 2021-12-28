The shadow of Covid hung over a Tipperary village at Christmas

Christmas has Come and Gone Christmas 2021 has come and gone in Mullinahone.
Christmas 2021 has come and gone in Mullinahone.
The shadow of Covid and Christmas 2020 certainly hung over the area, but whether the lessons of last year were learned still remain to be seen. We hope that the great majority of tests turn out to be negative.
Church attendance over Christmas was up somewhat on recent normal, but way down on what was the normal up to three years ago.
We hope that as many people as possible heeded the calls of the Health workers as regards wearing masks, keeping our distances and avoid congregating in groups. Congregating does not apply only to others, but to us as well.
Hopefully, the New Year 2022 will bring better days with all our help.
A survey commissioned by Oxfam Ireland in recent years revealed that 83 per cent of adults have received an unwanted gift on Christmas morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.