Beautiful sunshine in Tipperary for St Stephen's Day Walk for hospice

St Stephen’s Day Walk for South Tipperary Hospice
A lovely group turned out in the beautiful sunshine for Duhill Festive St. Stephen’s Day Walk. Thanks to everybody who came along and to all those who supported the raffle in aid of South Tipperary Hospice.
Raffle Winners as follows: XL Voucher: Johnny O’Brien, Murphy Fuels Voucher: Taidgh Burgess c/o Pat Hanrahan, Vee Valley Fruit & Veg: Kevin, Maureen & Linda Murphy, Co-op Store Voucher: Noreen Butler, Tommy Myles Butcher Voucher: P.J. Hanrahan, Box of Heroes: Aisling O’Donnell, Box of Kimberley Biscuits: Elaine O’Donnell, Butlers Choc’s: Majella Butler & Joan Anglim and Celebrations: David Walsh
Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday, New Year's Day run by Gortnahoe Hall Committee. Check it out.
