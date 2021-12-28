Popular national school principal retires in Tipperary

Debbie Mulligan, Chairperson of Parents’ Association makes a presentation to retiring Moyglass NS principal, Michael Hayes
Congratulations to Mr Michael Hayes, principal of Moyglass National School, who retired recently.
He is pictured here being presented by Debbie Mulligan, Chairperson of Parents’ Association, with a framed print designed by all the children in the school. We wish Mr Hayes health and happiness in his retirement
Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday, New Year's Day run by Gortnahoe Hall Committee. Check it out.
