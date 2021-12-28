Fancy checking out a drive-in bingo game in Tipperary for New Year's Day?

Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday, New Year's Day run by Gortnahoe Hall Committee. Check it out.
Drive In Bingo on New Year's Day
Gortnahoe Hall Committee were delighted with huge support they got for the Christmas Drive In Bingo. The big payout of money and prizes was a huge attraction.
Our next Drive-In Bingo will be this Saturday, January 1 2022, again at Cantwells Electrical Engineering Ltd. Yard, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8.
We hope to get more support from the Parish and also support from surrounding area.
Gates open at 1 pm for a 2:30pm start.
There will be over €3,500 in prize money which includes €500 for one special game. There will be also a raffle for many Cash prizes on the day. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the New Year. Looking forward to your support.
