Revealed: Massive planning application lodged in Tipperary for assisted living building

A massive planning application has been lodged in Tipperary for an assisted living building.

Thorhammer LTD has made the application to the local authority and the development at 42 Bank Place, Tipperary Town will consist of one assisted living elderly care building with 45 self-contained units, each with kitchen/dining/living, bedroom, bathroom, balcony and storage.

The building will also have a reception area, dayrooms, associated storage etc. as well as a courtyard garden, landscaping in general including new semi mature trees to all relevant boundaries etc.

The development will include the provision of on-site carparking and bicycle parking. The provision to demolish and remove the existing unused supermarket attached to the rear of 42 Bank Place building which is listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage under reference 22108091.

Works will include restoring the rear of this building to its original form, prior to the construction of this supermarket.

Provision of a new foul sewer connection to the adjoining public foul sewer network.

Provision of storm water drainage including the installation of a storm water attenuation tank and connection to adjoining public storm water network.

Provision for a new water connection to the building from the adjoining public water main. 8. Provision of public lighting throughout the site.

Provision of on-site bin storage.

Provision to connect into existing adjoining public road network and to construct new footpaths to service the proposed development.

All associated site development works.

A decision is due by February 24.