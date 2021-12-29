Search

29 Dec 2021

Revealed: Massive planning application lodged in Tipperary for assisted living building

The development would be an assisted living elderly care building with 45 self-contained units

Planning application be be lodged for 68 houses in Tullamore

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A massive planning application has been lodged in Tipperary for an assisted living building.

Thorhammer LTD has made the application to the local authority and the development at 42 Bank Place, Tipperary Town will consist of one assisted living elderly care building with 45 self-contained units, each with kitchen/dining/living, bedroom, bathroom, balcony and storage.

The building will also have a reception area, dayrooms, associated storage etc. as well as a courtyard garden, landscaping in general including new semi mature trees to all relevant boundaries etc.

The development will include the provision of on-site carparking and bicycle parking. The provision to demolish and remove the existing unused supermarket attached to the rear of 42 Bank Place building which is listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage under reference 22108091.

Works will include restoring the rear of this building to its original form, prior to the construction of this supermarket.

Provision of a new foul sewer connection to the adjoining public foul sewer network.

Provision of storm water drainage including the installation of a storm water attenuation tank and connection to adjoining public storm water network.

Provision for a new water connection to the building from the adjoining public water main. 8. Provision of public lighting throughout the site.

Provision of on-site bin storage.

Provision to connect into existing adjoining public road network and to construct new footpaths to service the proposed development. 

All associated site development works.

A decision is due by February 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media