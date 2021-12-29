UPDATE: Survey of Tipperary Town gives plenty of food for thought

The findings of a major new survey on the strengths and opportunities for Tipperary Town Centre have been released by the Tipperary Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Project.

Funded by the Heritage Council’s Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Programme, which is included in the Programme for Government, the in-depth consumer survey reveals people’s impressions of the historic town’s shopping and eating options along with impressions of current cycling and entertainment facilities.

For example, consumers felt strongly that the historic town would benefit from reduced vacancy and dereliction, less traffic and more cycling facilities along with the establishment of a town-based “click and collect” service and more cultural events in the town centre.

CTCHC Programme founding co-ordinator, Ali Harvey, says that the survey will help to guide investment for the future management and revitalisation of Tipperary Town centre.

The RED C survey, which was undertaken using a questionnaire designed by the CTCHC Project Partners, focuses on key indicators of the overall health of Tipperary town centre including visitor attitudes and ratings; town centre usage and consumer impressions; consumer behaviour in relation to Tipperary; opinions on public events and developments; and cycling, parking and transport.

The consumer survey (December 2021) is also part of the much wider regeneration initiative of the Tipperary Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Project Team.

A planned in-depth Tipperary Town CTCHC Summary Report, bringing together the results of all the land use, footfall, consumer and business sector surveys that have been undertaken over the last six months or so, will be launched by Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform in January 2022.

The Heritage Council and partners’ Tipperary Town Consumer Survey 2021 showed that consumers are most likely to visit the town centre for shopping citing supermarkets and chemists as their most popular destination.

Poor traffic (68%) and lack of investment (57%) are what people most associate with the town and derelict buildings are also a key dislike, were some of the points from the survey.

The recent redevelopment of the Market Yard and Kickham Plaza are playing a role in encouraging people to visit the historic town centre, according to the survey.

Welcoming the Tipperary Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Consumer Survey Report 2021, Tipperary Taskforce Project Manager Michael Begley said the report is a positive and constructive basis on which Tipperary Town Centre can be further enhanced and promoted.

“The CTCHC consumer survey results give us a great insight into the perception that people have of our town centre and highlights, yet again, the need for action in areas such as tackling vacancy and dereliction, development of festivals and events to drive footfall and the promotion of ecommerce opportunities among traders.”

Rita Fenton Vice- Chairperson of Tipperary Town Chamber said that she was delighted to welcome the report and to have been involved in its production.

“Much of the information contained in this report was known to us anecdotally, but having the facts and figures audited and presented in this manner is extremely important. It is great to see that so many people choose Tipperary Town as their chief shopping destination and are satisfied with the variety, service and value offered. The friendliness and welcome in the town is much valued by the shoppers and visitors,” she said.

“The results show that there is a great business opportunity for an enterprising person to open a clothing store catering for young people in the centre of the town.

“As the traffic and lack of parking are again highlighted as real problems for shoppers and visitors to our town centre, we must redouble our efforts to accelerate work on a Bypass for the Town. All in all, the report shows positive feedback from the people interviewed and areas for opportunity, so it’s onwards and upwards for Tipperary Town,” added Rita.